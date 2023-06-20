BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to flee from Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to an arrest affidavit by the BCSO, Garrison Creamer entered the Gulf of Mexico while double red flags were flying and was approached by two BCSO deputies at Beach Access 85.

Deputies state that they gave Creamer multiple commands to exit the water for his safety and Creamer refused.

25 minutes later Creamer exited the water. Deputies approached Creamer once more and ordered him to stop walking. Creamer then began to flee on foot.

In a video captured by a bystander, Creamer was shown striking a deputy with his bodyboard before he was apprehended.

Creamer was arrested and charged with violation of double red flag ordinance, obstruction of justice, and resisting and battery on an officer. His bond has not been set.