WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There will be no charges for a Washington County woman who shot and killed her husband in January.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting that took place on January 3 around 3 a.m. has been ruled as a justifiable use of force.

The shooting took place at a home on Tiger Trail near Crystal Lake. The husband was shot and killed.

Deputies stated that the woman cooperated with investigators.

Sheriff Crews said his office worked closely with the state’s attorney’s office and the medical examiner’s office to review the circumstances and evidence in the case.

No other details of the domestic incidents or the names of the couple were released.