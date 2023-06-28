WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man will spend at least 25 years in prison for sexually molesting a child and making and distributing child pornography.

According to a news release by the State Attorney’s office, a judge sentenced 44-year-old Stephen Walter Gay to 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 25 years.

Walton County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Gay after someone turned in his cell phone. The phone contained images and a video of a child being sexually abused.

Gay was convicted of 5 charges including lewd or lascivious molestation, and will be registered as a sexual predator for life and must wear an electronic monitor.