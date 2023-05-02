BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting that occurred on Highway 231 Friday night.

According to a news release by BCSO, Ladarius Najuan Mack, 36, and Alyssa Elmore, 27, were part of a group driving south on Highway 231 from Marianna to Panama City.

Mack reportedly got into an argument with a 39-year-old female passenger, pulled a gun, and shot her in the side. The driver pulled over in the parking lot of the Popeyes at the corner of Highway 231 and East Avenue to call for help.

Deputies stated that Mack and Elmore fled the scene and were arrested a short distance away.

Mack, of Marianna, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting within an occupied conveyance, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and is being held on a $800,000 bond.

Elmore, also of Marianna, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is being held without bond. Both were taken to the Bay County Jail.

Investigators stated that the victim will make a full recovery.