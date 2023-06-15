BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who attempted to kill a Bay County deputy was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

According to a news release by the State Attorney’s Office, Michael Caleb Barrett, 40, was found guilty on May 31 of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and depriving an officer of means of communication.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register Monday sentenced Barrett to life in prison.

Former Bay County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dakota Merritt was investigating a jewelry theft on April 29, 2021, and received information that Barrett was outside the Bay County Library.

Merritt found Barrett and identified himself as a deputy, Barrett then reached into his pocket and refused commands to stop. A struggle ensued and Barrett took Merritt’s weapon, striking him in the face. Merritt suffered a severely broken nose and orbital socket around the eye but managed to regain control of the gun, Barrett was shot once in the shoulder.

Prosecutor Peter Overstreet presented the case and a guilty verdict was rendered in 90 minutes.

“Law enforcement and their families risk so much every single day,” Overstreet said. “This verdict will remind those who try to harm our law enforcement officers that we will aggressively prosecute these cases and seek the mandatory life sentences they deserve. And it will remind our officers that this community supports them.”