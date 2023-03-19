PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Three men have been arrested for firing shots at a local bar Saturday evening.

According to a press release by the Panama City Beach Police Department, gunshots were reported in an overflow parking lot of the 8700 Block of Thomas Drive around 11:30 p.m.

When Panama City Beach Police arrived on the scene, three individuals from Alabama were arrested by assisting aid units in the area.

An investigation by police officials revealed that Caleb Trosch, Daniel Hunter Jr., and Jason Wheat, were arguing with other bar patrons inside and continued into the parking lot. As the three were leaving, they discharged their firearms into the air. There were no injuries.

The three men were in possession of two AR-15-style pistols and one handgun. Trosch and Hunter are charged with discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm, and Wheat it’s charged with carrying a concealed firearm. The three also face drug charges for possession of marijuana.

The three men have been transported to the Bay County Jail.

Video from inside the bar is being reviewed and an active investigation is ongoing.