WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tennessee man fleeing attempted murder charges for over a year has been arrested in Walton County, Monday.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, Jesse Suggs, 37, was arrested Monday morning at a home in DeFuniak Springs.

Suggs was facing charges after allegedly nearly beating his girlfriend to death and threatening her life, and her daughter’s life if they tried to press charges.

Tennessee authorities have been searching for Suggs since April of last year.

He’s been transported to the Walton County Jail to await extradition back to Tennessee.