JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County authorities have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place on Monday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, deputies received a call around midnight on March 13th, reporting a shooting at a residence outside of Cottondale on Woodrest Road.

The woman that was shot was taken to the hospital and her condition is still unknown.

The suspect, Juan-Luis S. Cervantes, was captured by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies around 6 p.m. north of Sneads near River Road.

Cervantes was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has not released his charges, the victim’s relationship to the suspect, or a motive for the shooting.