PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A St. Louis man is in the Bay County Jail Tuesday facing child sex charges.

According to a news release by the Panama City Beach Police Department, Aldin Saric, 23, was in town for work. He allegedly met a girl on Snapchat, figured out where she and her family were vacationing, and tried to buy drugs from her.

Authorities said he then arranged to meet her for sex.

When Saric arrived, the parents said they were there to greet him.

PCBPD said they tracked Saric to the Boardwalk Beach Resort, arrested him, and booked him into the Bay County Jail for solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.