SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man has been arrested after committing sexual battery to a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, Elijah Richardson, 18, texted the victim on May 17 and asked them to visit his home around 10 p.m. Richardson engaged in sex with the victim against her will, being told to stop numerous times.

The victim also stated that Richardson recorded the incident on his iPad.

Richardson is charged with sexual battery of a child 12 years or older. His bond has been set to $150,000.