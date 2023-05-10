WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach woman was arrested after she caused a collision and fled the scene of the accident Tuesday evening, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news release by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attending a town council meeting in Caryville when they witnessed a black passenger car traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 hit another vehicle.

The black car regained control and continued traveling. Deputies commanded the driver to stop but the driver increased speed and continued.

The driver, Taylor Suzanne Hamilton, 29, evaded vehicles in the opposite lane of traffic at speeds in excess of 110 mph.

Hamilton reduced speed and stopped near the intersection of Wilcox Crossing Road and U.S. Highway 90, where she was detained by deputies. A search of the vehicle revealed that a bottle of whiskey was found on the floorboard of the car.

Hamilton was taken to the Washington County Jail facing charges of DUI and fleeing and eluding.