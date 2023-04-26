BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a firearm to the campus of Rosenwald High School, according to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies wrote that another student saw the firearm in the backpack of Salathel Bush, 16, and immediately told the School Resource Deputy. School administrators and the deputy made contact with Bush and verified the weapon in his backpack.

The firearm was unloaded but a loaded magazine was also in the backpack.

Bush is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.