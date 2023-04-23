JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man died in a hit-and-run crash in Jackson County Sunday morning.

According to a news release by Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:22 a.m. on River Road and County Road 271, approximately half a mile south of Gail Drive.

Officials state that the vehicle appeared to have been traveling southbound while the pedestrian was near the roadway’s center line also south of Gail Drive. The vehicle crashed into the man and continued traveling southbound, leaving the crash scene.

The vehicle is described by officials as a small or midsized SUV, possibly a red or maroon-colored GMC Envoy.

If you have any information which would assist investigators in this case, please call FHP (347) or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.