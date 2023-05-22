PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested after robbing a local food truck Friday afternoon, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rexavion Stanley, 30, was found on a surveillance camera of a neighboring business of the Taqueria Guerrero food truck where he brandished a firearm and demanded money from the business.

Panama City Police added that Stanley pointed the firearm at two children that were present in the truck.

He then fled on foot with $40, northbound on Fairland Avenue. Stanley was later tracked walking through the Macedonia Gardens Apartments, with their surveillance camera.

Witnesses were able to identify Stanley over the next several days of investigation. Detectives also noted that Stanley wore the same clothes in the robbery as he did in his posts on his Instagram page.

Stanley was arrested on May 16 by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated domestic violence charge.

He has since been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of child abuse. His total bond has been set to $245,000.