PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officers said that four people are in jail following an altercation that led to a man crashing a vehicle into a home Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release by the Panama City Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of Mack Lewis Drive where an SUV crashed into the side of a home.

Police said the driver, Roy A. Harris, 53, of Panama City was found dead in the vehicle.

Officials state that during the crash investigation, detectives learned Harris was in a physical altercation with four other people prior to the crash.

Detectives stated that Tia Leshone McKinney, 25, stole prescription hydrocodone from Harris and was planning to sell them. Police said Harris tried to get the medication back, but became involved in a physical altercation with Glendell Yevonne Kelso, 64, Chekila S. Banks, 44, Brandi Leigh McKinney, 47, and Tia McKinney over the drugs.

Tia McKinney successfully took the drugs from Harris, who left the scene in the SUV, according to police.

Witnesses stated that Harris was slumped over the steering wheel of the moving vehicle as it hit the building.

The two occupants inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured.

Tia McKinney is charged with grand theft of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance and is being held on $10,000 total bond. Kelso, Banks, and Brandi McKinney are all charged with robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.