PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Five people have been arrested after littering over 500 pounds from two homeless camps found on city property, Panama City officers said Monday.

According to a news release by the Panama City Police Department, Panama City work crews were clearing lots in the 1200 block of Redwood Avenue and the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when two large homeless camps were discovered.

Items included a riding lawnmower, furniture, mattresses, rugs, and shelters made of tarps.

Officials said that the city used more than two dozen employees and heavy equipment to remove four 22 cubic yard dumpsters worth of debris (approximately 2,376 cubic feet).

The following five people were charged:

Fairy M. Eads , 35, was charged with littering over 500 pounds and possession of narcotic equipment.

Jewell C. Wehunt , 57, was charged with littering over 500 pounds.

William C. Davis , 49, was charged with littering over 500 pounds.

William L. Morgan , 32, was charged with littering over 500 pounds.

Thomas G. West, 78, was charged with littering over 500 pounds.

All five were taken to the Bay County Jail, and their bond has not been set.