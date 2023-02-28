Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman has been charged with multiple drug offenses including the possession of marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Panama City Police Department, investigators observed 24-year-old Cyuanna Qualiria Glenn in a vehicle in the 1100 block of East 24th Street, noticing the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted by PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit and in addition to the marijuana found in the ashtray, police said a bag with a large number of pressed pills field tested positive for fentanyl.

While carrying out a search warrant at Glenn’s home, investigators said they found 260 grams of marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl in the suspect’s possession, valued at a total of almost $53,710.

Glenn was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of THC extract with intent to distribute, and possession and or use of narcotic equipment.

She was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-

872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama

City PD” Tip411 app.