PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help looking for suspects involved in an early morning burglary at a local comic book and sports memorabilia store, according to a news release.

Around 2:00 AM Thursday, police responded to an alarm call at Comic Emporium on U.S. 231. Deputies arrived and found the glass doors of the business had been shattered and the adjacent memorabilia store had been burglarized.

Investigators said surveillance video showed four males breaking the glass and leaving the business with black trash bags. Police said the suspects stole numerous trading cards, baseball cards, and sports memorabilia items.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is also working on a similar case involving an overnight burglary at PCB Coins and Cards on Panama City Beach Parkway. They are believed to be connected.

Anyone with information on either burglary is asked to call the Panama City Police Department

at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app.