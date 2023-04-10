PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is continuing its search for a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to the Dollar General at 901 Cherry Street at 8:45 p.m. The suspect entered the business after customers had left, and brandished a firearm at the clerk before leaving with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect left the area on foot and is believed to have left the Cove area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.