PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man Sunday evening.

Shawn Edward Davis Jr., 27, is wanted on charges of domestic battery and strong-armed robbery.

According to Panama City Police officials, he was last seen in the 300 block of Cove Boulevard, wearing a blue shirt, and grey pants with black shorts underneath.

Officials state that there will be a noticeable police presence in the area.

If you have any information in this case, the PCPD requests that you contact them at 850-872-3100