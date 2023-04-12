PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested on multiple drug charges Tuesday evening.

According to a news release by the Panama City Police Department, investigators with the PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit received information that Tommy Mack Martin, 33, was selling illegal drugs.

Officials stated that investigators stopped Martin’s vehicle in the 1000 block of E. 23rd Street and found in his possession over 50 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone, clonazepam, fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia.

Martin was charged with sale of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of clonazepam with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, misuse of a two-way communication device, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.