PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police arrested a Panama City man Friday on multiple drug charges.

According to a news release by the Panama City Police Department, investigators arrested Dwight Alan Adams, 30, on multiple drug charges after executing a warrant based on probable cause.

Over the course of several weeks, the PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit investigators said they saw a vehicle leaving a residence suspected of being used for drug activity. K-9 Copper was used in the investigation and alerted officials of drugs in the vehicle.

Investigators said they found approximately 38 grams of fentanyl, which is enough for 40,000 lethal doses, 39 grams of heroin, 77 grams of methamphetamine, more than 6,000 grams of marijuana, and various pressed pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Adams was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of tramadol with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.