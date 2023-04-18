CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mississippi man stalked his ex-girlfriend and then smashed his vehicle into her vehicle before dragging her out of her car and trying to kidnap her, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

Wilfri Perez-Ferreira, 26, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, and written threats to kill.

Investigators said he tracked down the victim to Callaway and attempted to break into her apartment. When deputies arrived, Perez-Ferreira fled on foot.

The victim called 911 later, saying that Perez-Ferreira was following her in his vehicle.

He then smashed his vehicle into her vehicle at East Ave. and 4th Street.

“After the defendant crashed into the victim’s vehicle, he forcibly removed her from her vehicle against her will and pushed her into the back seat of the car he was driving,” deputies wrote in a news release.

Deputies were able to identify Perez-Ferriera’s vehicle immediately and they tracked him down and arrested him at East Avenue and 22nd Court.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail and is scheduled for a first appearance before a judge on Wednesday.