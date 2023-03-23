HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were arrested after they led four law enforcement agencies on a pursuit across three counties Thursday, officials said.

According to a Facebook post by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently processing a vehicle in the area of Wrights Creek on Highway 79 that led law enforcement from 4 different agencies on a three-county-wide pursuit.

The pursuit was initiated in Bay County and traveled through Washington County while being pursued by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies into Bonifay. Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies and Bonifay Police Department officers joined the pursuit and continued north.

The vehicle was immobilized using a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody at the scene.

According to Holmes County Sheriff’s officials, neither possessed a valid driver’s license, and drugs, and a stolen gun was found in the vehicle. Charges in the case are pending.