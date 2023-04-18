** FILE ** In this Sept. 8, 1999 file photo, a selection of Pokemon trading cards are displayed in Scituate, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man was arrested Monday after stealing thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon cards, according to police.

The Largo Police Department said Philip Michael Maderas, 35, of Plant City was caught trying to leave the Walmart on Roosevelt Boulevard with a shopping cart full of the collectible cards.

Police said the cards were valued at $2,469.70 in total.

An arrest affidavit stated that he went past all the points of sale before he was stopped at the exit.

At that point, Maderas tried to run away before he was found later by a store employee, police said.

According to the affidavit, the defendant told officers he was just going to get his wallet to his car after realizing he didn’t have it.

The cards were taken back by Walmart, and Maderas was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of grand theft.