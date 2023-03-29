MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a “significant drug trafficker” Tuesday and charged him with trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to a release.

James “Jamie” Harris was also found with $52,920 in cash and two watches, according to photos provided to WKRG.

Deputies said Homeland Security Investigations assisted in Harris’ arrest on Tuesday, March 28. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also assisted in this case.

The following was found at Harris’ apartment:

10 Kilograms of Cocaine

1 Kilogram of Methamphetamine

Approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills

$54,920 in cash

two watches

Estimate street value of drugs, according to ALEA:

Cocaine $500,000

$500,000 Methamphetamine $6,000

$6,000 Fentanyl $300,000

“This arrest removed a significant drug trafficker from our community,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “We will not tolerate those criminals who distribute illegal drugs, especially Fentanyl, and we will be relentless in pursuing them”.