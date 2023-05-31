JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they arrested a man after he tried to evade authorities in multiple counties Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by JCSO, deputies received a call around 12:30 a.m. that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was in an active pursuit with a reckless driver that previously fled from the Panama City Police Department.

Officials state that deputies were stationed near the county line and saw the vehicle turning onto Highway 231 from Syfrett Road. Deputies said the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and continued driving at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said the driver, 27-year-old Zachary Alexander Kelley, abandoned the vehicle on Petty Road and attempted to flee on foot.

A K-9 Tracking unit was called to the scene and tracked down Kelley 30 minutes later.

Officials also state that deputies found 11.6 grams of methamphetamine inside the car.

Over the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Kelly was released in 2017 after being arrested for fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and is on probation until 2024 for possession of a controlled substance.

Kelley was arrested and is being charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and violation of probation.