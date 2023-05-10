WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman has been arrested following an investigation of alleged sexual conduct with a former student Tuesday.

According to a news release by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a complaint on May 4 from a parent regarding rumors of the alleged sexual conduct by Crystal Nicole Carter, 43.

Investigators state that WCSO received statements from the parent, saying that her son was involved in a sexual relationship with Carter around December 2021. The parent also stated that Carter arranged meetings at her home with the 17-year-old student who was still attending high school.

Carter was a substitute teacher working at Chipley High School during the victim’s senior year.

According to an incident report, she warned the student to keep their relationship private.

“Anyway, I trust you with discretion and to assure that you let your friends know nothing happened and make sure you can trust your friends know nothing happened and make sure you can trust your friends as well. Gossip could get me under investigation by the School, even if it’s not true then they can pull phones and texts,” Carter said in a text.

Tuesday morning, Carter was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

News 13 reached out to Superintendent Joseph Taylor for comment and he stated that Carter was a paraprofessional at Kate Smith Elementary School back in 2014, but he was not aware of her employment at Chipley High School. Taylor also stated that Carter was unemployed by the School District for the past year.

The investigation is ongoing.