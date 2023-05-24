MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man is facing DUI manslaughter charges from a fatal crash in April of last year.

Neil Thomas is charged with DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and vehicular homicide. He was arrested and taken to his first appearance Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol wrote that Thomas was attempting to pass another vehicle while driving 78 mph on State 71. Troopers say Thomas struck another vehicle head-on and a third vehicle was also struck in the crash.

A 53-year-old Marianna man was killed in the crash and three other people were seriously injured, troopers said. The FHP report states that Thomas had a blood alcohol level of .216. They added that his vehicle smelled of alcohol and that there were Smirnoff Ice cans and bottles inside.

Thomas was not able to give a statement after the crash.

Thomas was ordered held on an $80,000 bond. According to court records he has already posted that bond and been released.