WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man was sentenced to state prison after being convicted of possession of child pornography in 2021.

According to a news release by state prosecutors, William Gomes III was designated as a sex offender and sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

In June 2021, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant after receiving a tip from someone that a resident at 191 S Shore Line Circle in Defuniak Springs uploaded an image of child pornography to a social media platform.

Gomes was interviewed and deputies said he admitted to being in possession of images and videos containing child pornography of infants to the age of nine.

The digital evidence was collected and evaluated resulting in 200 counts of child pornography. Gomes entered a plea filed by Ginger Bowden Madden’s State Attorney’s Office, to 25 counts of possession of child pornography.