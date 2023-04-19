CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department said they arrested a 58-year-old man Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two children, according to a release from the Crestview Police Department. The release also said the man threatened one of the children with a gun.

Gregory Lewis Austin is charged with a Capitol Felony of Sexual Battery of a Child Under the Age of 12, Lewd and Lascivious Behavior of a Child Under the Age of 12, Lewd and Lascivious Behavior of a Child Older than 12 but less than 18 years of age, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Cruelty Towards a Child.

Austin was arrested on Tuesday, April 18 on a warrant out of the CPD. He was named as the suspect in a multi-charge case with two victims. One of the victims is under the age of 12 and the second is between 12 and 18.

According to the release, Austin faces additional charges for allegedly threatening one of the teens by pointing a gun at the victim’s head. He also allegedly punched the other teen and did not allow the victims to the leave the home.

Austin was booked in the Okaloosa County Jail.

“While Mr. Austin has been arrested in connection with these incidents, due to the nature of these cases, it is possible that there are additional victims that may have had encounters with or became victimized by Mr. Austin, that have not yet come forward,” reads the release.

Anyone with any information about this incident or if there are any additional victims, you are urged to call the CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 850-682-3544.