TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Carrabelle man has been sentenced to prison for receiving child pornography.

In a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice, Franklin Jefferson Mathes Jr. of Carrabelle, Florida has been sentenced to 84 months of federal prison for receiving child pornography between September 2018 and July 2022.

Mathes’ prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release and he will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to all sex offender conditions.

“The safety and well-being of our children is paramount,” stated U.S. Attorney Jason Coody. “Those who seek to view and maintain child pornography facilitate the abuse of children by those who produce and profit from this illegal content, robbing our children of their innocence and their very childhood. With our law enforcement partners, we will hold such offenders accountable.”

The conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.