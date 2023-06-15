BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies arrested two people Thursday after investigators seized more than two pounds of meth and other drugs, according to officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release by the sheriff’s office, an investigation by the Special Investigations Division on June 13 led to a traffic stop on Frankford Avenue.

Investigators said they deployed K9 Fila to inspect the vehicle of Brittany Johnson, 37, of Panama City, where she gave a positive alert to narcotics in the vehicle. Authorities said they found more than 130 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Investigators said they also found discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana on Johnson’s person.

Investigators also searched Johnson’s home in Callaway. They said they saw a man, Walter Natiel Junior, 44, of Panama City arrive at the home, entering and exiting the home with a bag.

Investigators made contact with Natiel and said the bag had 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine in it.

A search of Johnson’s home revealed a trafficking amount of MDMA, a large amount of Alprazolam pills prepackaged for distribution, and a firearm, according to investigators.

Johnson was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine (more than 200 grams), trafficking in MDMA (more than 10 grams), possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Natiel was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Both were taken to the Bay County Jail.