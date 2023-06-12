BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men have been arrested for the fraudulent sale of land in the Mexico Beach area Friday, deputies said.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, reports of fraudulent land sales began in August 2022.

Deputies state that the suspect would pose as the owner of a vacant lot in Mexico Beach and would post the property for sale on sites such as Zillow and Craigslist. Unsuspecting buyers would reach out to the ‘seller’ and begin the process, the suspect providing false or forged documentation.

Two of these completed real estate sales were for properties listed for $75,000 and $70,000.

With the assistance of the Baltimore County Police Department, investigators determined the suspect who initiated the sales as Adekanmi Adedeji of Baltimore, Md. Investigators also determined the owner of the bank account that received the wire transfer for both sales as Olusegun Oludamiro of Houston, Tx.

As of June 8, 2023, both Adedeji and Oludamiro have been arrested on warrants and are awaiting extradition to Bay County.