BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six of Bay County’s most wanted were arrested over the course of a one-week period, deputies said Monday.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the BCSO Warrants Division arrested six of the most wanted in Bay County. Among the six arrested, the following four were charged with the following:

David Murphree, 61, was on the Most Wanted list for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12-16 years of age, and possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Investigators received tips from Crimestoppers that Murphree purchased a home using a prior registered LLC. Investigators said his motorcycle was in the backyard and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Upon entry, investigators said they found Murphree hiding in the back room. He was taken into custody without incident.

Timothy Daugherty, 34, was wanted for trafficking in methamphetamine. Investigators said they received information that Daugherty was traveling in Southport. They said they quickly responded to the area and found his vehicle. They took him into custody following a traffic stop.

Zachary Pascarelle, 26, was wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and resisting with violence. He was reported to have fled Bay County. However, investigators said they had information that Pascarelle was staying at a home in Houston County, Alabama, and left for Bay County one hour before Houston County deputies arrived at the address. A ‘Be on the Look Out’ (BOLO) was issued to surrounding agencies where Pascarelle was pulled over in a traffic stop by Walton County Sheriff’s deputies. Pascarelle attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short time later and placed into custody.

Dezjuan Bellamy, 21, was wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic violence battery by strangulation. Bellamy also fled Bay County and investigators discovered that he was staying at an address in Gadson, Alabama. Investigators said they notified the Gadson Police Department and they were able to find Bellamy and place him into custody without incident.