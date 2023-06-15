BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested on drug charges Thursday, deputies said.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s office, the Special Investigation Division said that Corey Cleveland, 41, was in the Callaway area with illegal narcotics in his possession.

Cleveland also had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest and held a violent criminal history which included robbery, aggravated battery, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

BCSO investigators found Cleveland in a blue Ford F-150 in the parking lot of the Callaway Walmart.

Cleveland was taken into custody, and at this time, investigators said K9 Fila was alerted to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.

According to authorities, investigators found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of pressed fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, and cocaine.

Corey Cleveland was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of fentanyl.