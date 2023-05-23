PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested for sexual battery of a child Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told her mother that the suspect, John Michael Armstrong, 52, entered her room, removed her clothes, and raped her.

The victim also stated that after the incident occurred, Armstrong provided her with a piece of candy.

Armstrong is charged with sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old. His bond has been set to $200,000.