SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Rodrick Dewayne Sessions, 46, after executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home.

Investigators state they recovered about 4.5 pounds of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, over seven pounds of marijuana, and $58,000 cash.

Sessions was charged with trafficking in cocaine of more than 400 grams, trafficking in crack cocaine of more than 28 grams, possession of marijuana of more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing crack cocaine, and keeping a drug nuisance structure. He was taken to the Bay County Jail with a $261,000 total bond.