BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man has been charged in connection to a traffic accident in April, deputies said Thursday.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Javis Jerome Whipple, 23, and a friend were working on Whipple’s vehicle after it broke down on April 14, 2023.

As they worked, Anthony Charles Hill Jr., 47, was driving southbound on Bob Little Road on April 15 at about 11:30 p.m. Hill crossed the center line and struck two vehicles that were facing north, causing one to hit the other vehicle and overturn.

The friend helping Whipple was able to get out of the way but suffered minor injuries. Whipple sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Hill’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit at the time of the accident.

He was taken into custody on June 28, 2023, and has been charged with DUI manslaughter.