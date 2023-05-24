PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Five have been arrested for burglary and theft at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Panama City Tuesday night.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, while employees were closing the Kentucky Fried Chicken Callaway store on Tyndall Parkway for the night, Shykell Sheffield went behind the manager’s back and unlocked a drive-through window that was previously locked.

Approximately an hour later, a man wearing a mask, black hoodie, black pants, and gloves entered through the window, broke into a locked safe, and stole an undisclosed amount of money, deputies wrote. The man left through the same window.

Investigators spoke with Sheffield and she admitted to assisting in the burglary with four other suspects.

Sheffield stated that David Brannon was dropped off and committed the burglary while D’aja Spencer, Nadarien Holley, Lakane Brown, and Shykell Sheffield waited in a vehicle next to the business. The group returned to a local motel where they split the money that was stolen.

David Brannon, age 34, of Lynn Street, Panama City, was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure, grand theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to register as a convicted felon.

Shykell Sheffield, age 27, of College Ave, Panama City, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, principal to burglary, principal to grand theft, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.

D’aja Spencer, age 27, a transient, was arrested for principal to burglary, and principal to grand theft.

Nadarien Holley, age 23, of Gay Avenue, Panama City, was arrested for principal to burglary and principal to grand theft.

Lakane Brown, age 28, of Clara Avenue, Springfield, was arrested for principal to burglary and principal to grand theft.