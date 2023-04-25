PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the arrest of a local man in connection to an overnight fire at the clubhouse in the River Camps subdivision Monday evening.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Carter Adair, 23, was developed as a suspect in the fire as investigators placed his vehicle at River Camps Monday night. BCSO executed several search warrants and was able to find evidence connecting Adair to the fire.

BCSO officials state that investigators were also able to connect Adair to an incident of vandalism on April 18, involving damage done to a building on River House Drive within the subdivision.

BCSO officials stated that the vandalism had considerable property damage:

“A table in the patio area had been spray painted and cabinets in the guest services area were opened and items removed. A gas stove was pulled away from the wall inside the pool house. The area around the stove was soaked with a liquid chemical from the fire suppression system above the stove. The microwave was filled with silverware and turned on and now had burn marks.”

The property damage extended to the community pool and pool house.

“A fire extinguisher had been sprayed in the men’s bathroom, covering the stalls, the walls, the doors, and sinks inside. A grill outside by the pool was left with the gas on and the smell of gas was detected. A second gas grill was disconnected and pushed into the pool, as was a ping pong table, outdoor chairs and cushions, and a trash can.”

Carter Adair was charged with criminal mischief greater than $1000 by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is charging Adair with Arson.

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Arson is a costly and dangerous crime that will not be tolerated in Florida. Our arson detectives worked diligently with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to track down this alleged arsonist quickly and without incident. Thank you to Sheriff Tommy Ford and all of the law enforcement personnel who worked to bring this perpetrator to justice.”

Adair was taken to the Bay County Jail and will have his first appearance in court tomorrow.