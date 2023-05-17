WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man was sentenced to state prison after being convicted for a DUI manslaughter case from 2022.

According to a news release by state prosecutors, Jose Carcamo Elvir was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 10 years probation, a $4588 fine, a driver’s license ban, and restitution.

In April 2022 he was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol for DUI manslaughter related to a crash he caused that killed a South Florida businessman and injured several others.

Troopers said Elvir was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. He then rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide with one another.

In total, there were eight cars involved in the crash.

