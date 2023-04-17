BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Lynn Haven man who died in a traffic accident Saturday night.

Deputies said Javis Jerome Whipple, 23, and a friend were working on Whipple’s vehicle after it broke down.

As they worked, Anthony Charles Hill Jr., 47, was driving southbound on Bob Little Road on April 15 at about 11:30 p.m. Hill crossed the center line and struck two vehicles that were facing north, causing one to hit the other vehicle and overturn.

Whipple sustained critical injuries and died at a local hospital, his friend managed to escape with only minor injuries.

Hill was arrested and initially charged with DUI. Additional charges are pending the results of the investigation, deputies wrote in a news release.