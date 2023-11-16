PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) – A Florida man was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said 73-year-old, Harold Lavern Benedict of Crestview, was arrested after he gave a laptop away to another man for the man’s children to use.

“On June 27, 2022, a father was at Yellow River Park with his children in Milligan, Florida, and purchased gasoline for an older man who was stranded,” prosecutors wrote in a news release. “The older man requested the father’s address and phone number to send him money, and when the father declined, the older man, who claimed to refurbish computers for a living, offered the father a laptop for his children.”

But when the victim arrived home he vetted the computer prior to giving it to his children and found child pornography. He immediately contacted the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) and the laptop was investigated.

Investigators were then able to link a phone number to Harold Lavern Benedict, a local registered sex offender with prior convictions for attempted sexual battery on a child under 12, and lewd and lascivious act.

Investigators interviewed Benedict on September 2, 2022, and he admitted to using foreign web browsers for child pornography and possessing more than 700 images.

“Protecting innocent children from sexual predators remains one of the highest priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody. “Due to their collective efforts, our community is safer, and this repeat offender is exactly where he belongs”

Benedict’s prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and required to register as a sex offender.