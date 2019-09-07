Crestview man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview man is arrested after a stand-off with Okaloosa County Deputies.
According to reports from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the home of 27-year-old Stephen Cordova to serve him with a felony warrant for attempted murder.
Cordova initially refused to come outside until the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit also responded.
Cordova is accused of shooting a man outside a home at 28 Miller Street in the Fort Walton Beach area on August 31st. Witnesses say Cordova was an armed passenger in a black Nissan Altima that drove down Miller Street around 4:15 p.m.
He’s accused of firing multiple rounds out of the car, one of which struck a 36-year-old Fort Walton Beach man attending a child’s birthday party. The birthday party was taking place in the back yard as the shooting erupted.
The victim suffered a life-threatening wound to his leg which caused arterial damage and required lifesaving surgery.
The investigation is ongoing.