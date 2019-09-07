Crestview man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview man is arrested after a stand-off with Okaloosa County Deputies.

According to reports from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the home of 27-year-old Stephen Cordova to serve him with a felony warrant for attempted murder.

Cordova’s residence (Photo provided by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Cordova initially refused to come outside until the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit also responded.

Cordova is accused of shooting a man outside a home at 28 Miller Street in the Fort Walton Beach area on August 31st. Witnesses say Cordova was an armed passenger in a black Nissan Altima that drove down Miller Street around 4:15 p.m.

He’s accused of firing multiple rounds out of the car, one of which struck a 36-year-old Fort Walton Beach man attending a child’s birthday party. The birthday party was taking place in the back yard as the shooting erupted.

The victim suffered a life-threatening wound to his leg which caused arterial damage and required lifesaving surgery.

The investigation is ongoing.