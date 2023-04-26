BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Convicted murderer Darryl Barwick has suffered another legal setback in his attempt to avoid the death penalty next week.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta denied Barwick’s motion for a stay of execution. It’s the second federal court to find against him in this final round of appeals.

U.S. Judge Robert Hinkle denied his request for a stay last week in Tallahassee. The Florida Supreme Court has also denied Barwick’s appeal.

His attorneys are running out of legal options as his May 3 execution date approaches.

Barwick killed 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt at a Russ Lake Apartment unit in September 1986. Jurors convicted him of first-degree murder in 1987 and recommended the death penalty.

He’s been on death row ever since.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Barwick’s death warrant on April 3.