Children nearly shot during a drive-by shooting in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies are releasing more information into the drive-by shooting that took place Thursday evening.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at Magnolia Point Apartments on 11th Street.

Investigators say they believe the shooting originated in a vehicle traveling on 11th Street. They say multiple casings were located on the street and the gunshots were aimed at the buildings.

Deputies say one of the casings entered an apartment through the living room and narrowly missed two children who were playing video games.

No one was injured in the shooting.

BCSO says no motive for the shooting has been determined yet.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.