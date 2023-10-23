PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One person is behind bars, and two others are recovering after a car ride argument results in a shooting.

According to the Panama City Police Department, 50-year-old Walter Green is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 13th Street.

Police say six people, including Green, were traveling in a vehicle to the apartment when they got into an argument. When they arrived, one of the passengers attempted to throw a punch, and that’s when Green allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired a single shot.

The bullet passed through the first person and got lodged in the second.

First responders treated their injuries, before transporting them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Green was booked into the Bay County Jail.

His bond has not yet been set.