CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man was taken to the hospital after a physical altercation Sunday night.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said 32-year-old Amanda Julian was violent with her husband and father-in-law on Babby Lane in Callaway.

Law enforcement authorities said a gunshot was fired but no one was hit.

Amanda Julian

Once deputies arrived on scene, they allegedly had to pull Julian away from her 85-year-old father-in-law.

They said she then began fighting the deputy.

Julian has been charged with aggravated battery on the elderly, felony battery, domestic violence and battery on a law enforcement officer while resisting with violence.