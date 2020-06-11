Calhoun County searching for man accused of attempted murder in Tennessee

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance to track down a suspect accused of attempted murder and other crimes in Tennessee.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they are looking for Daniel Lee Powell, 28, who reportedly crashed a car in the Charlie Pippen area on Highway 69 North and fled the scene on foot.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. If you see this man, do not approach him. Contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.