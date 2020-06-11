Calhoun County searching for man accused of attempted murder in Tennessee

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance to track down a suspect accused of attempted murder and other crimes in Tennessee.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they are looking for Daniel Lee Powell, 28, who reportedly crashed a car in the Charlie Pippen area on Highway 69 North and fled the scene on foot.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. If you see this man, do not approach him. Contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse plans discussed at meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse plans discussed at meeting"

Hundreds of families remain in FEMA trailers after Michael

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of families remain in FEMA trailers after Michael"

Records show no prior misconduct for arrested Springfield officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Records show no prior misconduct for arrested Springfield officer"

Double red flags not stopping swimmers in Bay County, lifeguards keeping busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Double red flags not stopping swimmers in Bay County, lifeguards keeping busy"

Bay County law enforcement consider the use of body cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County law enforcement consider the use of body cameras"

Mosley football practice in phase two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosley football practice in phase two"
More Local News